The Citadel puts streak on line vs Presbyterian

Presbyterian (2-1) vs. The Citadel (6-0)

McAlister Field House, Charleston, South Carolina; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Citadel looks for its seventh straight victory of the season as it faces Presbyterian. Presbyterian got past South Carolina State by six at home on Friday. The Citadel is coming off a 91-89 win on the road against Longwood on Saturday.

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: The Citadel has been fueled by senior leadership this year while Presbyterian has relied on freshmen. Seniors Hayden Brown, Kaiden Rice and Tyler Moffe have combined to account for 44 percent of The Citadel’s scoring this season. On the other side, freshmen Rayshon Harrison, Zeb Graham and Ambaka Le Gregam have collectively accounted for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this year.ROCK-SOLID RAYSHON: Harrison has connected on 43.8 percent of the 16 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 16 over the last three games. He’s also converted 69.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: The Citadel has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 93 points while giving up 60.

DID YOU KNOW: The Citadel is ranked eighth among all Division I teams with an average of 92.7 points per game. The Bulldogs have averaged 96.3 points per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.