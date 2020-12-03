On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Citadel squares off against Toccoa Falls

By The Associated Press
December 3, 2020 3:30 pm
Toccoa Falls vs. The Citadel (1-0)

McAlister Field House, Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Citadel Bulldogs are set to battle the Eagles of NAIA member Toccoa Falls. The Citadel is coming off an 89-64 win at home over Piedmont in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: .

DID YOU KNOW: The Citadel went 3-5 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last season. The Bulldogs offense put up 76.3 points per contest across those eight contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

