The Latest: Fiorentina coach Prandelli positive for virus

By The Associated Press
December 2, 2020 8:29 am
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Fiorentina coach Cesare Prandelli has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Italian club says Prandelli is self-isolating and that the rest of the squad will now go into a “bubble” in accordance with protocol.

The 63-year-old Prandelli is in his second spell at Fiorentina and has been in charge for less than a month. He replaced Giuseppe Iachini.

Fiorentina has lost both of its league matches under the former Italy coach.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

