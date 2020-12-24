On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Latest: Fulham manager missing EPL game while isolating

By The Associated Press
December 24, 2020 7:57 am
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Fulham manager Scott Parker will not be at the stadium on Saturday for the English Premier League match against Southampton after a member of his household tested positive for the coronavirus.

The London club says Parker returned a negative test but has been self-isolating this week in accordance with government guidelines.

Matt Wells and Stuart Gray are set to take charge of the team, which is 18th in the 20-team standings.

