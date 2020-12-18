Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

The Latest: Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz tests positive for virus

By The Associated Press
December 18, 2020 12:35 pm
< a min read
      

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz has tested positive for COVID-19. The school says the 65-year-old does not have symptoms and will remain at home in isolation until Dec. 27.

Iowa’s game this weekend with Michigan already had been postponed because of the lingering effects of the Wolverines’ outbreak.

Ferentz is the 23rd FBS coach to reveal publicly that he tested positive for the virus. Others include Alabama’s Nick Saban and Ohio State’s Ryan Day, both missing games.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|14 Winter Simulation Conference 2020
12|17 Power Platform: Gov Solutions Hack
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USAID provides 50 ventilators to support Mongolia as it combats COVID-19