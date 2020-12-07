On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Latest: More Panthers on COVID-19 list; facility closed

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The Carolina Panthers have shut down their facility for the next two days after multiple players either tested positive for COVID-19 or were exposed to someone with the virus during the team’s bye week.

The names of the players being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list will be available later Monday.

Last week, the Panthers placed rookie defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos and practice squad defensive tackle Bruce Hector on the list, which is for players who have either tested positive themselves or have had close contact with someone who has.

The Panthers will conduct virtual meetings and do virus testing and contact tracing while their facility is temporarily closed.

Carolina plays host to the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

