The Latest: Packers to keep limited attendance at home games

By The Associated Press
December 9, 2020 8:33 am
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The Green Bay Packers will limit attendance at Lambeau Field games to team employees and their families for the remainder of the regular season.

The team says the decision is based on a continued high rate of coronavirus activity in Brown County and many areas of the state. The team is also concerned rates may spike with the holiday season approaching.

Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy says “the health and safety of our community, players and fans is our top priority.”

WLUK-TV has reported that the Packers allowed a limited group of about 500 employees and their families during their last two home games on Nov. 29 and last Sunday.

The Packers have two regular season home games remaining. They face the Carolina Panthers on Dec. 19 and the Tennessee Titans on Dec. 27.

The team says an approach to any potential home playoff games will be decided at a later date.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

