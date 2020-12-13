Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

The Latest: Parents, relatives allowed at Vandy hoops games

By The Associated Press
December 13, 2020 1:26 pm
1 min read
      

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

Vanderbilt will allow parents and relatives of athletes to attend all men’s and women’s basketball games at Memorial Gym this month.

That means guests of players for visiting teams also will be allowed as required by the Southeastern Conference.

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

Vanderbilt announced the update Sunday morning, hours before the men were set to tip off against Mississippi Valley State. The women’s next home game is Thursday against VCU.

___

Northern Iowa says it won’t play its scheduled men’s basketball matchups with No. 13 Wisconsin or Marshall this week.

The Panthers (1-4) were scheduled to visit Wisconsin on Wednesday and Marshall on Saturday.

Northern Iowa coach Ben Jacobson announced Sunday that the team is pausing all activities, including practice and those two games.

“The challenges presented by the current pandemic combined with a number of injuries have had a significant impact on our available number of student-athletes,” Jacobson said.

Jacobson said he would give players a couple of days off early this week so they can go home and see their families.

Northern Iowa begins its Missouri Valley Conference schedule Dec. 27 by hosting Missouri State.

        Read more Sports News news.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|13 Military Hiring Conference - Houston,...
12|14 Winter Simulation Conference 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary of the Air Force presents Cross to special tactics Airman