The Latest: Prairie View A&M cancels 2 games due to COVID-19

By The Associated Press
December 1, 2020 11:50 am
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

Prairie View A&M has canceled men’s basketball games against UNC Greensboro and Western Kentucky at the Wade Houston Tipoff Classic in Louisville because of COVID-19-related issues.

The Panthers were scheduled to play UNCG Tuesday night and WKU on Thursday in the multi-team event. UNCG will instead play Winthrop on Tuesday. WKU stated in a release that it is working to arrange a replacement game.

The cancellations reduce the Tipoff Classic schedule from 16 to 14 games. Duquesne and Little Rock are also participating with host Louisville in the event that ends Friday.

___

A college basketball game between Colorado and Arizona scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Buffaloes’ program.

The Pac-12 said Colorado does not have the minimum number of scholarship players available due to positive coronavirus tests and contact tracing protocols.

The conference will work with both programs to reschedule the game.

___

