On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

The Latest: UAlbany pauses both basketball programs

By The Associated Press
December 3, 2020 1:19 pm
< a min read
      

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The University at Albany men’s and women’s basketball programs are on a temporary pause from team activities due to presumptive positive tests among individuals associated with both programs’ Tier 1 group.

Tier 1 individuals include coaches, athletes, team managers, athletic trainers, and support staff. They are tested three times a week in accordance with NCAA protocols.

        Insight by LookingGlass: Federal technology experts provide insight into how agencies are approaching cybersecurity in the new virtual climate in this exclusive executive briefing.

Further testing and contact tracing are being conducted to determine the length of the pause and whether any additional measures are necessary.

___

A positive COVID-19 test has caused Boston University’s men’s hockey team to pause all athletic activities and the school has canceled Saturday’s game at Connecticut.

According a statement from the school, the positive test was from a member of the team’s Tier 1 personnel, which includes coaches, athletes, and support staff. Tier 1 personnel are tested three times a week in accordance with NCAA, Hockey East, and university protocols.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|29 RSNA 2020
11|30 vIITSEC 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Colorado Guard First Sgt. honors father's service