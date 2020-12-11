On Air: Business of Government Hour
The Latest: Washington’s NFL team bars fans for last 2 games

By The Associated Press
December 11, 2020 11:36 am
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

Washington’s NFL team says it is reversing course and banning fans from attending its last two regular-season home games because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The club tweeted Friday that its games against the Seattle Seahawks on Dec. 20 and against the Carolina Panthers on Dec. 27 would be played without spectators.

Washington’s stadium, which is in Landover, Maryland, had been open to limited friends and family for games, then allowing up to 3,000 fans per game starting last month.

But now the club says it “must remain diligent in protecting our staff, players, fans, and the community as the region continues its fight against COVID-19.”

Washington is 5-7 and in contention for the division title in the NFC East.

___

