The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 5, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Alabama (62) 9-0 1550 1 2. Notre Dame 10-0 1482 2 3. Ohio St. 5-0 1407 3 4. Clemson 9-1 1387 4 5. Texas A&M 7-1 1274 5 6. Florida 8-1 1233 6 7. Cincinnati 8-0 1204 7 8. Indiana 6-1 1047 10 9. Miami 8-1 1039 9 10. Iowa St. 8-2 947 12 11. Coastal Carolina 10-0 923 14 12. Georgia 6-2 914 11 13. Oklahoma 7-2 837 13 14. BYU 9-1 713 8 15. Northwestern 5-1 647 16 16. Southern Cal 3-0 624 17 17. Louisiana-Lafayette 9-1 560 20 18. Tulsa 6-1 444 22 19. Iowa 5-2 424 24 20. North Carolina 7-3 306 – 21. Colorado 4-0 253 – 22. Liberty 9-1 191 25 23. Texas 6-3 164 – 24. Buffalo 4-0 145 – 25. Wisconsin 2-2 115 18

Others receiving votes: NC State 98, Marshall 66, San Jose St. 66, Oklahoma St. 33, UCF 11, Boise St. 10, Washington 10, Auburn 9, Missouri 8, Nevada 5, Army 2, UCLA 1, TCU 1.

