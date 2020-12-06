The Top Twenty Five

On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
By The Associated Press
December 6, 2020 1:57 pm
< a min read
      

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 5, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Alabama (62) 9-0 1550 1
2. Notre Dame 10-0 1482 2
3. Ohio St. 5-0 1407 3
4. Clemson 9-1 1387 4
5. Texas A&M 7-1 1274 5
6. Florida 8-1 1233 6
7. Cincinnati 8-0 1204 7
8. Indiana 6-1 1047 10
9. Miami 8-1 1039 9
10. Iowa St. 8-2 947 12
11. Coastal Carolina 10-0 923 14
12. Georgia 6-2 914 11
13. Oklahoma 7-2 837 13
14. BYU 9-1 713 8
15. Northwestern 5-1 647 16
16. Southern Cal 3-0 624 17
17. Louisiana-Lafayette 9-1 560 20
18. Tulsa 6-1 444 22
19. Iowa 5-2 424 24
20. North Carolina 7-3 306
21. Colorado 4-0 253
22. Liberty 9-1 191 25
23. Texas 6-3 164
24. Buffalo 4-0 145
25. Wisconsin 2-2 115 18

Others receiving votes: NC State 98, Marshall 66, San Jose St. 66, Oklahoma St. 33, UCF 11, Boise St. 10, Washington 10, Auburn 9, Missouri 8, Nevada 5, Army 2, UCLA 1, TCU 1.

