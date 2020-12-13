The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 12, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Alabama (62) 10-0 1550 1 2. Notre Dame 10-0 1482 2 3. Ohio St. 5-0 1405 3 4. Clemson 9-1 1388 4 5. Texas A&M 7-1 1286 5 6. Cincinnati 8-0 1248 7 7. Indiana 6-1 1140 8 8. Iowa St. 8-2 1059 10 9. Coastal Carolina 11-0 994 11 10. Georgia 7-2 968 12 11. Florida 8-2 940 6 12. Oklahoma 7-2 902 13 13. Southern Cal 5-0 774 16 14. BYU 10-1 724 14 15. Northwestern 6-1 691 15 16. North Carolina 8-3 631 20 17. Louisiana-Lafayette 9-1 566 17 18. Iowa 6-2 502 19 19. Miami 8-2 454 9 20. Tulsa 6-1 408 18 21. Texas 6-3 227 23 22. Liberty 9-1 184 22 23. Buffalo 5-0 183 24 24. NC State 8-3 137 – 25. San Jose St. 6-0 124 –

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma St. 83, Marshall 47, Boise St. 12, UCF 11, Washington 9, Army 9, Auburn 8, TCU 3, Appalachian St. 1.

