The Top Twenty Five

By The Associated Press
December 13, 2020 1:57 pm
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 12, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Alabama (62) 10-0 1550 1
2. Notre Dame 10-0 1482 2
3. Ohio St. 5-0 1405 3
4. Clemson 9-1 1388 4
5. Texas A&M 7-1 1286 5
6. Cincinnati 8-0 1248 7
7. Indiana 6-1 1140 8
8. Iowa St. 8-2 1059 10
9. Coastal Carolina 11-0 994 11
10. Georgia 7-2 968 12
11. Florida 8-2 940 6
12. Oklahoma 7-2 902 13
13. Southern Cal 5-0 774 16
14. BYU 10-1 724 14
15. Northwestern 6-1 691 15
16. North Carolina 8-3 631 20
17. Louisiana-Lafayette 9-1 566 17
18. Iowa 6-2 502 19
19. Miami 8-2 454 9
20. Tulsa 6-1 408 18
21. Texas 6-3 227 23
22. Liberty 9-1 184 22
23. Buffalo 5-0 183 24
24. NC State 8-3 137
25. San Jose St. 6-0 124

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma St. 83, Marshall 47, Boise St. 12, UCF 11, Washington 9, Army 9, Auburn 8, TCU 3, Appalachian St. 1.

