The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 12, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Alabama (62)
|10-0
|1550
|1
|2. Notre Dame
|10-0
|1482
|2
|3. Ohio St.
|5-0
|1405
|3
|4. Clemson
|9-1
|1388
|4
|5. Texas A&M
|7-1
|1286
|5
|6. Cincinnati
|8-0
|1248
|7
|7. Indiana
|6-1
|1140
|8
|8. Iowa St.
|8-2
|1059
|10
|9. Coastal Carolina
|11-0
|994
|11
|10. Georgia
|7-2
|968
|12
|11. Florida
|8-2
|940
|6
|12. Oklahoma
|7-2
|902
|13
|13. Southern Cal
|5-0
|774
|16
|14. BYU
|10-1
|724
|14
|15. Northwestern
|6-1
|691
|15
|16. North Carolina
|8-3
|631
|20
|17. Louisiana-Lafayette
|9-1
|566
|17
|18. Iowa
|6-2
|502
|19
|19. Miami
|8-2
|454
|9
|20. Tulsa
|6-1
|408
|18
|21. Texas
|6-3
|227
|23
|22. Liberty
|9-1
|184
|22
|23. Buffalo
|5-0
|183
|24
|24. NC State
|8-3
|137
|–
|25. San Jose St.
|6-0
|124
|–
Others receiving votes: Oklahoma St. 83, Marshall 47, Boise St. 12, UCF 11, Washington 9, Army 9, Auburn 8, TCU 3, Appalachian St. 1.
