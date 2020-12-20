The Top Twenty Five

On Air: Federal Insights: Data Management
By The Associated Press
December 20, 2020 11:02 am
< a min read
      

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 19, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Alabama (62) 11-0 1550 1
2. Clemson 10-1 1482 4
3. Ohio St. 6-0 1424 3
4. Notre Dame 10-1 1338 2
5. Texas A&M 8-1 1297 5
6. Cincinnati 9-0 1262 6
7. Indiana 6-1 1123 7
8. Oklahoma 8-2 1088 12
9. Coastal Carolina 11-0 1024 9
10. Florida 8-3 1001 11
11. Georgia 7-2 959 10
12. Iowa St. 8-3 845 8
13. BYU 10-1 779 14
14. North Carolina 8-3 685 16
15. Northwestern 6-2 666 15
16. Louisiana-Lafayette 9-1 642 17
17. Iowa 6-2 556 18
18. Miami 8-2 475 19
19. San Jose St. 7-0 372 25
20. Texas 6-3 291 21
21. Southern Cal 5-1 276 13
22. Tulsa 6-2 274 20
23. Liberty 9-1 207 22
24. NC State 8-3 181 24
25. Oregon 4-2 126

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma St. 115, Army 36, Buffalo 15, UCF 14, Marshall 13, Ball St. 11, Washington 7, UAB 5, TCU 4, North Dakota St. 4, Memphis 2, Colorado 1.

