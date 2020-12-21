The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 20, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv 1. Gonzaga (61) 4-0 1597 1 2. Baylor (3) 5-0 1538 2 3. Kansas 7-1 1426 5 4. Iowa 6-1 1365 3 5. Villanova 7-1 1304 7 6. Houston 5-0 1272 6 7. West Virginia 7-1 1225 8 8. Tennessee 4-0 1109 10 9. Wisconsin 6-1 1051 12 10. Texas 7-1 1035 11 11. Rutgers 6-0 878 19 12. Michigan St. 6-1 839 4 13. Creighton 6-2 773 9 14. Missouri 5-0 768 16 15. Texas Tech 6-2 661 14 16. Virginia 3-1 510 17 17. North Carolina 5-2 492 22 18. Illinois 5-3 468 13 19. Michigan 6-0 367 25 20. Duke 3-2 352 21 21. Florida St. 4-1 335 15 22. Xavier 8-0 249 – 23. Ohio St. 6-1 245 20 24. Virginia Tech 6-1 181 – 25. Oregon 6-1 167 –

Others receiving votes: San Diego St. 146, Richmond 142, Saint Louis 64, Arkansas 54, Indiana 53, Clemson 28, Florida 20, Georgia 19, Colorado 13, BYU 9, Purdue 9, Louisville 8, Northwestern 7, UCF 6, Minnesota 4, UCLA 3, Oklahoma St. 3, LSU 2, Western Kentucky 2, SMU 1.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.