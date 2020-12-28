The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 27, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv 1. Gonzaga (62) 7-0 1598 1 2. Baylor (2) 6-0 1537 2 3. Kansas 8-1 1458 3 4. Villanova 8-1 1370 5 5. Houston 7-0 1313 6 6. Wisconsin 8-1 1249 9 7. Tennessee 6-0 1217 8 8. Texas 7-1 1109 10 9. West Virginia 7-2 1080 7 10. Iowa 7-2 1008 4 11. Creighton 7-2 926 13 12. Missouri 6-0 888 14 13. Texas Tech 7-2 821 15 14. Rutgers 6-1 659 11 15. Illinois 7-3 650 18 16. Michigan 7-0 582 19 17. Michigan St. 6-2 431 12 18. Florida St. 5-1 377 21 19. Northwestern 6-1 350 – 20. Duke 3-2 290 20 21. Oregon 6-1 252 25 21. Minnesota 8-1 252 – 23. Virginia 4-2 238 16 24. Virginia Tech 7-1 230 24 25. Ohio St. 7-2 216 23

Others receiving votes: Xavier 178, San Diego St. 172, North Carolina 57, Arkansas 55, Clemson 50, Colorado 50, Saint Louis 49, Florida 20, Louisville 18, BYU 12, Georgia 10, NC State 8, UCLA 4, Indiana 4, Richmond 3, UCF 2, Western Kentucky 2, Boise St. 2, SMU 1, Chattanooga 1, Drake 1.

