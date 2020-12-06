This Week’s Top 25 Fared

Trending:
By The Associated Press
December 6, 2020 8:04 pm
No. 1 Gonzaga (3-0) beat No. 11 West Virginia 87-82.

No. 2 Baylor (3-0) beat No. 5 Illinois 82-69.

No. 3 Iowa (3-0) beat Western Illinois 99-58.

No. 4 Wisconsin (3-1) beat Green Bay 82-42; lost to Marquette 67-65.

No. 5 Illinois (3-1) lost to No. 2 Baylor 82-69.

No. 6 Duke (2-1) lost to No. 8 Michigan State 75-69; beat Bellarmine 76-54.

No. 7 Kansas (4-1) beat No. 20 Kentucky 65-62; beat Washburn 89-54; beat North Dakota St. 65-61.

No. 8 Michigan State (5-0) beat No. 6 Duke 75-69; beat Detroit Mercy 83-76; beat Western Michigan 79-61.

No. 9 Creighton (3-0) beat Omaha 94-67; beat Kennesaw State 93-58.

No. 10 Houston (4-0) beat South Carolina 77-67.

No. 11 West Virginia (4-1) lost to No. 1 Gonzaga 87-82; beat Georgetown 80-71.

No. 12 Villanova (4-1) beat Hartford 87-53; beat Texas 68-64.

No. 13 Tennessee (0-0) did not play.

No. 14 North Carolina (3-1) beat UNLV 78-51; beat Stanford 67-63; lost to No. 17 Texas 69-67.

No. 15 Virginia (3-1) beat St. Francis (Pa.) 76-51; beat Kent State 71-64, OT.

No. 16 Virginia Tech (4-0) beat VMI 64-57.

No. 17 Texas (4-1) beat Davidson 78-76; beat Indiana 66-44; beat No. 14 North Carolina 69-67; lost to No. 12 Villanova 68-64.

No. 17 Texas Tech (4-1) beat Troy 80-46; beat Grambling State 81-40.

No. 19 Richmond (2-0) did not play.

No. 20 Kentucky (1-3) lost to No. 7 Kansas 75-69; lost to Georgia Tech 79-62.

No. 21 Oregon (1-1) lost to Missouri 83-75; beat Seton Hall 83-70.

No. 22 Florida State (1-0) beat North Florida 86-58.

No. 23 Ohio State (3-0) beat Morehead State 77-44.

No. 24 Rutgers (3-0) did not play.

No. 25 Arizona State (3-1) beat California 70-62.

