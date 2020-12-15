On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Thompson carries UNC-Greensboro over SC-Upstate 65-57

By The Associated Press
December 15, 2020 10:19 pm
< a min read
      

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Khyre Thompson had 16 points off the bench to lift UNC-Greensboro to a 65-57 win over South Carolina Upstate on Tuesday night.

Tommy Bruner had 13 points and eight rebounds for South Carolina Upstate (0-7). Dalvin White added 12 points. Nevin Zink had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

