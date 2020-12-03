Trending:
Thursday’s College Hockey Scores

By The Associated Press
December 3, 2020 11:15 pm
Thursday, Dec. 3
MIDWEST

Arizona St. 6, Notre Dame 3

Minnesota 3, Michigan St. 1

Ohio St. 4, Wisconsin 2

Penn St. 9, Michigan 5

Omaha 10, W. Michigan 2

