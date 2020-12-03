Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Announced Mark Kotsay will move from quality control coach to third base coach.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Brendan Domaracki director of player personnel, David Hesslink assistant director of baseball projects, Frankie Piliere assistant director of amateur scouting, Sam Reinertsen coordinator of advance scouting, Skylar Shibayama manager of data strategy, Emanuel Sifuentes assistant director of player development and Jesse Smith senior director of analytics. Agreed to terms with 1B Sam Travis on a minor league contract.

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Joe Gatto and OF Scott Heineman on one-year conctracts.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Acquired LHP Yoan Aybar from Boston for INF Christian Koss.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — Announced the conditional reinstatement of WR Josh Gordon from Seattle.

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated S Deionte Thompson from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed P Ryan Allen to the practice squad. Activated DT/DE Denico Autry from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Placed LB Tanner Muse on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Waived OLB Jachai Polite.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Re-signed LB Hardy Nickerson to the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Claimed LB Jack Circhy off waivers from Tampa Bay.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Terminated the practice squad contract of CB Chris Williamson.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed LB Blake Cashman on injured reserve.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Activated WR Deontay Burnett from the practice squad COVID-19 list.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed OLB Bud Dupree on injured reserve. Signed S Anotoine Brooks to the active roster

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Activated TE Daniel Helm from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released TE Daniel Helm from the practice squad.

HOCKEY East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Signed F Samuel Laberge.

GREENVILLW SWAMP RABBITS — Released G Hayden Hawkey.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Signed F Erik Bradford to training camp roster. Released GF Alex Gilmour, F J.M. Piotrowski, F Ethan Skinner and F Isaiah Crawford.

TULSA OILERS — Added D Alex Brooks and D Shane Switzer to training camp roster.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Added D Tanner Jago, D Garrett Johnston and F Jared Pike. Acquired F Joe Wegwerth and Matt Abt from Colorado (AHL).

WHEELING NAILERS — Signed G Max Milosek to tryout agreement and added to training camp roster.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED FC — Signed F Jackson Conway.

FORT LAUDERDALE CF — Exercised their 2021 contract option with D Sami Guediri. Declined the 2021 options of MFs Blaine Ferri and Rivaldo Ibarra, Ds Christian Lue Young, Modesto Mendez, Frank Nodarse, Brian Rosales and F Eduardo Sosa. Announced Servando Carrasco, Daniel Gagliardi, Ricky Lopez-Espin and Dylan Castanheira are out of contract. Announced D Ian Fray and MF Francisco Raggio are still under contract.

INTER MIAMI CF — Exercised their 2021 contract option with G John McCarthy. Declined the 2021 options of Ds Mikey Ambrose, Alvas Powell, Andres Reyes and Denso Ulysse, Fs Juan Agudelo and Jerome Kiesewetter, MFs David Norman Jr. and G Luis Robles. Guaranteed the contracts of MFs George Acosta, Jay Champman, Blaise Matuidi, Lewis Morgan, Matias Pellegrini, Rodolfo Pizarro and Victor Ulloa, G Drake Callender, Ds Nicolas Figal, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Christian Makoun, Dylan Nealis, Ben Sweat and Jairo Quinteros, Fs Julian Carranza, Gonzalo Higuain and Robbie Robinson for the 2021 season . Announced Ds A.J. DelaGarza and Breck Shea, MFs Wil Trapp and Federico Higuain are out of contract.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Announced G J.T. Marcinkowski was added to U.S. Men’s National Team training camp.

COLLEGE

AUSTIN PEAY STATE UNIVERSITY — Named Austin Silvoy the football co-offensive and wide receiver coach.

FERRUM COLLEGE — Named Carrie Austin to assistant athletic director.

