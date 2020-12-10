Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with RF Adam Eaton on a one-year contract.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Acquired minor league C/OF Heriberto Hernandez, INF Osleivis Basabe and OF Alexander Ovalles from Texas Rangers in exchange for 1B/3B Nate Lowe, minor league 1B Jake Guenther and a player to be named.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Traded RHP Zach Pop to Miami for a player to be named later.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Promoted Janet Marie Smith to executive vice president of planning and development.

NEW YORK METS — Traded RHP Luis Oviedo, received in Rule 5 draft, to Pittsburgh in exchange for cash considerations.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Named Rafael Freitas head athletic trainer, Terence Brannic head strength & conditioning coach, Adam Vish a strength & conditioning coach, Seth Steinhauer physical therapist, Josh Hopper coordinator of pitching development, A.J. Patrick director of sports performance, Ted Tomczyk director of sports medicine and Bryan Stroh senior vice president of baseball development.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated WR Willie Snead from reserve/COVID-19 list. Place WR Dez Bryant on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated TE Eli Wolf from the practice squad injured reserve.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed general manager Brandon Beane to a multi-year contract extension.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Activated DE Yetur Gross-Matos from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CHICAGO BEARS — Placed WR DeAndre Carter on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed DB Chidobe Awuzin on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated C Tyler Biadasz to return from injured reserve. Activated WR Aaron Parker from the practice squad injured reserve list.

DENVER BRONCOS — Designated TE Jake Butt to return from injured reserve. Activated WR Diontae Spencer for the reserve/COVID-19 list.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated RB A.J. Dillon from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed T Will Holden to the active roster from the Baltimore practice squad.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed DT Lee Autry to the practice squad. Released WR Marcell Ateman.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Promoted K Austin MacGinnis to the active roster.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed TE Hale Hentges to the active roster from Indianapolis practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Activated WR Julian Edelman from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated TE Devin Asiasi from injured reserve. Placed TE Ryan Izzo on injured reserve.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed LB Trent Harris to the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed LB Vince Williams on reserve/COVID-19 list.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated DB Chris Jackson from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Designated WR Antonio Gandy-Golden to return from injured reserve.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Announced sending F Tommy Novak to ECHL’s Florida Everblades until the start of the 2020-21 training camps for Nashville or Milwaukee.

ORLANDO CITY SC — Signed eSports athlete Douglas Bendeck to represent the club in eMLS and the FIFA 21 Global Series. Re-signed former eMLS representative Abe Valbuena as a content creator and consultant.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Announced the loan of G Zach Fucale to South Carolina Sting Rays (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Announced F Thomas Novak was assigned by Nashville.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Announced F Karch Bachman and D Jack Sadek were added to their roster.

TULSA OILERS — Released G Domenic Graham. Announced G Olle Eriksson Ek was assigned by Anaheim.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Re-signed eMLS cup champion, George Adamou, to a contract extension to represent the club in the 2021 eMLS season and other FIFA Global Series events in 2021. Announced the loan of F Mathias Jorgensen to Denmark’s (Aartus Gymnastikforening) for six-months with an option to purchase.

National Women’s Soccer League

SKY BLUE FC — Signed MF Nicole Baxter to a one-year 2021 contract with a 2022 option.

United Soccer League

SAN DIEGO LOYAL — Signed F Corey Hertzog.

COLLEGE

ARKANSAS STATE UNIVERSITY — Announced Blake Anderson resigned as head football coach.

