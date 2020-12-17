On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Thursday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
December 17, 2020 4:59 pm
2 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jonathan Holder on a 2021 non-guaranteed contract.

Frontier League

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed UT Will Baker.

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed INF Tucker Nathans.

OTTAWA TITANS — Signed OF Nick Anderson to a contract extension.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

NBA FOUNDATION— Named Greg Taylor executive director.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed OT Greg Little on injured reserve.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed QB Kyle Shurmur to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed CB Tramaine Brock to the practice squad. Released CB Dee Virgin. Placed CB Jeff Okudah on injured reserve.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Claimed CB Mark Fields III from Minnesota waivers.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed LB Kamalei Correa on the exempt/left squad list.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Promoted LB B.J. Bello, DE Jessie Lemonier and S Jaylen Watkins to the active roster. Waived RB Troymaine Pope.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Announced offensive coordinator Jason Garrett tested positive for COVID-19 and Freddie Kitchens will serve as offensive play caller for Sunday’s game. Placed CB James Bradberry on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed TE Chase Harrell to the practice squad. Placed WR Shawn Poindexter to the practice squad injured reserve list. Place RB Austin Walter on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Announced DL Kevin Grimes roster exemption was lifted.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed RB Lamar Miller from Chicago practice squad. Placed S Deshazor Everett on injured reserve.

Canadian Football League

CALGARY STAMPEDERS — Re-signed WR Aaron Peck.

MONTREAL ALOUETTES — Signed OL Philippe Gagnon, FB Christophe Normand and DL Junior Luke for 2021 season.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS — Re-signed DB Justin Howell, WR Marco Dubois and RB Anthony Gosselin to one-year contract extensions.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS — Re-signed RB William Powell to a one-year extension. Signed LB DeMarquis Gates and DL Markus Jones.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ST LOUIS BLUES — Announced the retirement of F Alexander Steen after 15 seasons due to back injury.

WINNIPEG JETS — Signed G Mikhail Berdin to a two-year, one-way contract extension for 2021-22 and a two-way contract extension for 2022-23.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Acquired D Andrew Gutman from FC Cincinnati in stage 1 of the 2020 MLS Re-Entry Process.

COLORADO RAPIDS — Signed F Jonathan Lewis to a multi-year contract through the 2024 season.

FC DALLAS — Traded W Fafa Picault to Houston in exchange for 2021-22 general allocation money.

LOS ANGELES FC — Acquired MF Raheem Edwards from Minnesota United FC in stage 1 of 2020 MLS Re-Entry Process.

NEW YORK CITY FC — Announced MF Alex Ring was traded to Austin FC for 2021-22 general allocation money.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Acquired D Claudio Bravo from Argentinian (Liga Professional de FA’tbol side Club Atla’tico Banfield) and signed him to a multi-year contract using targeted allocation money.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY SC — Acquired G Kendall McIntosh in stage 1 of the 2020 MLS Re-Entry Process.

United Soccer League

ORANGE COUNTY SC — Signed D Brent Richards, pending league and federation approval, for the 2021 season.

COLLEGE

MILLIGAN UNIVERSITY — Announced administrator Mark Fox will retire effective Aug. 2021.

PURDUE UNIVERSITY — Announced Jeff Brohm will not return as defensive coordinator and linebacker coach for 2021 season.

