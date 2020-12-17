Thursday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jonathan Holder on a 2021 non-guaranteed contract.
FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed UT Will Baker.
NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed INF Tucker Nathans.
OTTAWA TITANS — Signed OF Nick Anderson to a contract extension.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NBA FOUNDATION— Named Greg Taylor executive director.
HOUSTON ROCKETS — Signed F Trey Mourning to a training camp deal.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed OT Greg Little on injured reserve.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed QB Kyle Shurmur to the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed CB Tramaine Brock to the practice squad. Released CB Dee Virgin. Placed CB Jeff Okudah on injured reserve.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Claimed CB Mark Fields III from Minnesota waivers. Placed G Hjalte Froholdt on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed LB Kamalei Correa on the exempt/left squad list.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Promoted LB B.J. Bello, DE Jessie Lemonier and S Jaylen Watkins to the active roster. Waived RB Troymaine Pope.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed WR Marcus Kemp. Placed DE Tyshun Render on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Announced offensive coordinator Jason Garrett tested positive for COVID-19 and Freddie Kitchens will serve as offensive play caller for Sunday’s game. Placed CB James Bradberry on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated Devonta Freeman from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed TE Chase Harrell to the practice squad. Placed WR Shawn Poindexter to the practice squad injured reserve list. Place RB Austin Walter on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Announced DL Kevin Grimes roster exemption was lifted.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed RB Lamar Miller from Chicago practice squad. Placed S Deshazor Everett on injured reserve.
CALGARY STAMPEDERS — Re-signed WR Aaron Peck.
MONTREAL ALOUETTES — Signed OL Philippe Gagnon, FB Christophe Normand and DL Junior Luke for 2021 season.
OTTAWA REDBLACKS — Re-signed DB Justin Howell, WR Marco Dubois and RB Anthony Gosselin to one-year contract extensions.
SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS — Re-signed RB William Powell to a one-year extension. Signed LB DeMarquis Gates and DL Markus Jones.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ST LOUIS BLUES — Announced the retirement of F Alexander Steen after 15 seasons due to back injury.
WINNIPEG JETS — Signed G Mikhail Berdin to a two-year, one-way contract extension for 2021-22 and a two-way contract extension for 2022-23.
JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Acquired D Andrew Peski from Providence. Acquired G Callum Booth from Boston and placed on reserve. Placed D Jeff Taylor on injured reserve.
KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated D Anthony Florentino, F Brody Reid and Anthony Collins from reserve. Placed G Sean Bonar, D Justin Woods, D Noah Delmas and F Lane Scheidl on exempt list.
RAPID CITY RUSH — Placed G Craig Pantano, D Kyle Froese, Griffin Luce and Tyler Coulter on the exempt list.
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated D Doyle Somerby and F Brett Supinsky from reserve. Placed F Darien Craighead and D Jordan on reserve.
TULSA OILERS — Acquired F Jack Badini from Anaheim and placed on reserve. Placed G Olle Eriksson EK, F Maxim Gold and F Chris Schutz on exempt list.
UTAH GRIZZLIES — Signed F Pat Cannone to active roster. Added F Yuri Terao to active roster. Placed D Tanner Jago and D Teigan Zahn on exempt list.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Acquired D Andrew Gutman from FC Cincinnati in stage 1 of the 2020 MLS Re-Entry Process.
COLORADO RAPIDS — Signed F Jonathan Lewis to a multi-year contract through the 2024 season.
FC DALLAS — Traded W Fafa Picault to Houston in exchange for 2021-22 general allocation money.
LOS ANGELES FC — Acquired MF Raheem Edwards from Minnesota United FC in stage 1 of 2020 MLS Re-Entry Process.
NEW YORK CITY FC — Announced MF Alex Ring was traded to Austin FC for 2021-22 general allocation money.
PORTLAND TIMBERS — Acquired D Claudio Bravo from Argentinian (Liga Professional de FA’tbol side Club Atla’tico Banfield) and signed him to a multi-year contract using targeted allocation money.
SPORTING KANSAS CITY SC — Acquired G Kendall McIntosh in stage 1 of the 2020 MLS Re-Entry Process.
ORANGE COUNTY SC — Signed D Brent Richards, pending league and federation approval, for the 2021 season.
MILLIGAN UNIVERSITY — Announced administrator Mark Fox will retire effective Aug. 2021.
PURDUE UNIVERSITY — Announced Jeff Brohm will not return as defensive coordinator and linebacker coach for 2021 season.
