Thursday’s Transactions

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Acquired RHPs Wil Crowe and Eddy Yean from Washington in exchange for 1B Josh Bell.
|FOOTBALL
|Canadian Football League
SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS — Signed WR Shaq Evans to a one-year extension.
BUFFALO BILLS — Waived WR Jake Kumerow.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed T Jedrick Wills Jr. on the COVID-19/reserve list. Placed WR Ryan Switzer on the practice squad/COVID-19 list.
DETROIT LIONS — Released RB Jonathan Williams.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed P Dustin Colquitt.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed TE Hunter Henry on the COVID-19/reserve list.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed FB Jake Bargas and DE Eddie Yarbrough to the active roster from the practice squad.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed WR Austin Carr to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed WR Tre’Quan Smith on injured reserve. Waived G Patrick Omameh.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed WR Matt Cole to a two-year deal.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed G Phil Haynes on injured reserve.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed LB Wyatt Ray to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed CB Chris Milton on the injured reserve list. Signed WR Rashard Davis to the practice squad.
|HOCKEY
|EAST COAST HOCKEY LEAGUE
KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated G Sean Bonar from commissioner’s exempt list. Placed G Sean Bonar on reserve.
TULSA OILERS — Activated F Jack Badini from reserve. Placed F Ian McNulty on reserve.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Agreeded to terms with C Dawson Mercer on a three-year entry-level contract.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Re-signed F Anthony Cirelli to a three-year $4.8 million contract.
|SOCCER
|National Women’s Soccer League
ORLANDO PRIDE — Acquired two first round draft picks, $140,000 in allocation money and MF Meggie Dougherty Howard from the Washington Spirit in exchange for D Emily Sonnett.
