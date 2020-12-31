On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Thursday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
December 31, 2020 3:00 pm
< a min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms on a one-year contract with RHP pitcher Evan Marshall.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Agreed to terms to a one-year contract extension with CB Jimmy Smith.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed C B.J. Finney on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR Jarvis Landry, WR Rashard Higgins, WR KhaDarel Hodge and LB Jacob Philips from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

        Insight by NEC Corporation: Learn how TSA is working with the mission areas to make sure the agency's technology infrastructure can handle new and emerging capabilities like touchless document readers and edge computing capabilities in this free webinar.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed T Jared Veldheer to the practice squad. Released TE Andrew Vollert from the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed P Matt Wile to practice squad.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed RB Jonathan Williams to practice squad. Released RB Javon Leake from practice squad.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with QB Sean McGuire on a one-year extension.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

HOUSTON DYNAMO — Signed M/F Joe Corona to a multi-year contract.

NASHVILLE SOCCER CLUB — Announced it has traded a 2021 international spot to FC Cincinnati for $175,000 in General Allocation Money.<

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|5 (EMEA) Ask a Pardot Expert
1|5 Tech Tuesday Workshop - So. Much. Data....
1|5 DAF: IT Plans and Priorities Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Ohio National Guard forward observer is ARCENT NCO of Year