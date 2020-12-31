Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms on a one-year contract with RHP pitcher Evan Marshall.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Agreed to terms to a one-year contract extension with CB Jimmy Smith.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed C B.J. Finney on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR Jarvis Landry, WR Rashard Higgins, WR KhaDarel Hodge and LB Jacob Philips from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed T Jared Veldheer to the practice squad. Released TE Andrew Vollert from the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed P Matt Wile to practice squad.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed RB Jonathan Williams to practice squad. Released RB Javon Leake from practice squad.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with QB Sean McGuire on a one-year extension.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

HOUSTON DYNAMO — Signed M/F Joe Corona to a multi-year contract.

NASHVILLE SOCCER CLUB — Announced it has traded a 2021 international spot to FC Cincinnati for $175,000 in General Allocation Money.<

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.