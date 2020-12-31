Thursday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms on a one-year contract with RHP pitcher Evan Marshall.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed S Chris Banjo on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed C Alex Mack on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Agreed to terms to a one-year contract extension with CB Jimmy Smith.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed C B.J. Finney on the reserve/non-injury list.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated WRs Donovan Peoples-Jones, Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, KhaDarel Hodge and LB Jacob Philips from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed LB Malcolm Smith and CB Denzel Ward on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Claimed DL Damon Harrison off waivers from Seattle. Released DL Anthony Rush.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed T Jared Veldheer to the practice squad. Released TE Andrew Vollert from the practice squad.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed QB Jake Rudock. Placed QB Ryan Fitzpatrick on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed LB Elandon Roberts on injured reserve. Activated WR Kirk Merritt as a COVID-19 replacement for Sunday’s game.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed P Matt Wile to practice squad.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ers — Activated QB Josh Johnson and WR Kevin White from the COVID 19 list.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed RB Jonathan Williams to practice squad. Released RB Javon Leake from practice squad.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with QB Sean McGuire on a one-year extension.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
HOUSTON DYNAMO — Signed M/F Joe Corona to a multi-year contract.
NASHVILLE SOCCER CLUB — Announced it has traded a 2021 international spot to FC Cincinnati for $175,000 in General Allocation Money.
