Thursday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms on a one-year contract with RHP pitcher Evan Marshall.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed S Chris Banjo on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed C Alex Mack on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Agreed to terms to a one-year contract extension with CB Jimmy Smith.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed C B.J. Finney on the reserve/non-injury list.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated WRs Donovan Peoples-Jones, Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, KhaDarel Hodge and LB Jacob Philips from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed LB Malcolm Smith and CB Denzel Ward on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Claimed DL Damon Harrison off waivers from Seattle. Released DL Anthony Rush.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Activated S Geno Stone from the exempt/commissioner list.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed T Jared Veldheer to the practice squad. Released TE Andrew Vollert from the practice squad.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed QB Jake Rudock. Placed QB Ryan Fitzpatrick on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed LB Elandon Roberts on injured reserve. Activated WR Kirk Merritt as a COVID-19 replacement for Sunday’s game.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed T Tashawn Bower and LB Josh Uche on injured reserve.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed P Matt Wile to practice squad.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ers — Activated QB Josh Johnson and WR Kevin White from the COVID 19 list.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed RB Jonathan Williams to practice squad. Released RB Javon Leake from practice squad.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with QB Sean McGuire on a one-year extension.
|HOCKEY
|East Coast Hockey League
ALLEN AMERICANS — Added G Tom Hodges as emergency backup goalie.
INDY FUEL — Placed D Connor McDonald on waivers. Added F Antoine Waked. Placed F Joe Sullivan on reserve.
JACKSONVILLE — F Matt Filipe and D Jack Ahcan recalled by Boston Bruins.
ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Ds Dmitri Semykin, Devante Stephens, Alex Green and Fs Jimmy Huntington, Ryan Lohin recalled by Tampa Bay Lightning.
TULSA OILERS — Placed F Chris Schutz on waivers. Added F Alex Kromm to the active roster. Activated G Devin Williams, D Garret Cockerill and F Ian McNulty from reserve. Placed D Kyle Jenkins, F Darby Llewelly and G Roman Durny on reserve.
UTAH GRIZZLIES — Activated Fs Trey Bradley and Matt Hoover from the commissioner’s exempt list. Placed F Matt Hooover on reserve. Placed D Teigan Zahn on injured reserve effective Dec. 13.
WICHITA THUNDER — Activated D Patrik Parkkonen and F Stefan Fournier from reserve. Placed F Chantz Petruic and D garrett Schmitz on reserve. Placed F Alex Berardinelli on injured reserve effective Dec. 14.
CALGARY FLAMES — Signed first-round draft pick F Connor Zary.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
HOUSTON DYNAMO — Signed M/F Joe Corona to a multi-year contract.
NASHVILLE SOCCER CLUB — Announced it has traded a 2021 international spot to FC Cincinnati for $175,000 in General Allocation Money.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments