Sports News

Thursday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
December 31, 2020 10:31 pm
3 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms on a one-year contract with RHP pitcher Evan Marshall.

National League

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms on a four-year contract with INF Ha-Seong Kim. Designated LF Greg Allen for assignment.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed S Chris Banjo on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed C Alex Mack on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Agreed to terms to a one-year contract extension with CB Jimmy Smith.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed C B.J. Finney on the reserve/non-injury list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated WRs Donovan Peoples-Jones, Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, KhaDarel Hodge and LB Jacob Philips from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed LB Malcolm Smith and CB Denzel Ward on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed DE Shelby Harris on injured reserve.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Claimed DL Damon Harrison off waivers from Seattle. Released DL Anthony Rush.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Activated S Geno Stone from the exempt/commissioner list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed T Jared Veldheer to the practice squad. Released TE Andrew Vollert from the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed QB Jake Rudock and WR Isaiah Ford to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed QB Ryan Fitzpatrick on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed LB Elandon Roberts on injured reserve. Activated WR Kirk Merritt as a COVID-19 replacement for Sunday’s game.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed T Tashawn Bower and LB Josh Uche on injured reserve.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed P Matt Wile to practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ers — Activated QB Josh Johnson and WR Kevin White from the COVID 19 list.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed RB Jonathan Williams to practice squad. Released RB Javon Leake from practice squad.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with QB Sean McGuire on a one-year extension.

HOCKEY
East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Added G Tom Hodges as emergency backup goalie.

INDY FUEL — Placed D Connor McDonald on waivers. Added F Antoine Waked. Placed F Joe Sullivan on reserve.

JACKSONVILLE — F Matt Filipe and D Jack Ahcan recalled by Boston Bruins.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Ds Dmitri Semykin, Devante Stephens, Alex Green and Fs Jimmy Huntington, Ryan Lohin recalled by Tampa Bay Lightning.

TULSA OILERS — Placed F Chris Schutz on waivers. Added F Alex Kromm to the active roster. Activated G Devin Williams, D Garret Cockerill and F Ian McNulty from reserve. Placed D Kyle Jenkins, F Darby Llewelly and G Roman Durny on reserve.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Activated Fs Trey Bradley and Matt Hoover from the commissioner’s exempt list. Placed F Matt Hooover on reserve. Placed D Teigan Zahn on injured reserve effective Dec. 13.

WICHITA THUNDER — Activated D Patrik Parkkonen and F Stefan Fournier from reserve. Placed F Chantz Petruic and D garrett Schmitz on reserve. Placed F Alex Berardinelli on injured reserve effective Dec. 14.

National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Signed first-round draft pick F Connor Zary.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

HOUSTON DYNAMO — Signed M/F Joe Corona to a multi-year contract.

NASHVILLE SOCCER CLUB — Announced it has traded a 2021 international spot to FC Cincinnati for $175,000 in General Allocation Money.

