Tiger & Son in Orlando, LPGA Tour wraps up season in Naples

LPGA TOUR

CME GROUP TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Naples, Florida.

Course: Tiburon GC. Yardage: 6,556. Par: 72.

Purse: $3 million. Winner’s share: $1.1 million.

Television: Thursday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, noon to 3 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champion: Sei Young Kim.

Race to CME Globe leader: Inbee Park.

Last week: A Lim Kim won the U.S. Women’s Open.

Notes: The field has been expanded to the top 70 in the Race to CME Globe and two sponsor exemptions because of a season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic. … Sponsor exemptions were awarded to Sarah Kemp and Natalie Gulbis, leaving out Women’s British Open champion Sophia Popov. … Jin Young Ko, the No. 1 player in the world, tied for second at the U.S. Women’s Open to qualify for the Tour Championship. Ko has played only three times this year while riding out the pandemic in South Korea. … The tournament at Tiburon comes one week after the PGA Tour held its QBE Shootout there. In a normal year, the CME Group Tour Championship is held before Thanksgiving. … The $1.1 million prize, down from $1.5 million last year, is still the richest in women’s golf. … Sei Young Kim won last year with a 25-foot birdie putt on the final hole. … Danielle Kang had been leading the points race since her back-to-back wins in Ohio until Inbee Park took over the lead last week. … Kang and Kim lead the LPGA Tour with two victories apiece. … Cheyenne Knight and Celine Boutier are the only players to have competed in all 17 events on the LPGA Tour schedule this year.

Next week: End of season.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

PNC CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Orlando, Florida.

Course: Ritz-Carlton GC (Grande Lakes). Yardage: 6,853. Par: 72.

Purse: $1,085,000. Winner’s share: $200,000.

Television: Saturday, 1-2:30 p.m. (Peacock), 2:30-5 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, 2-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (NBC-tape delay).

Defending champions: Bernhard and Jason Langer.

Notes: Tiger Woods is playing for the first time with his 11-year-old son, Charlie. … Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson was the final addition to the field, competing for the first time with his son, Caleb. … Among those making a debut in the tournament is Mark Calcavecchia, the 1989 British Open champion. … Annika Sorenstam again is playing with her father, Tom. … Justin Thomas is the youngest professional field in the field. The 27-year-old Thomas is playing with his father, Mike, a longtime PGA professional in Kentucky. … To be eligible, players must have won a major championship or The Players Championship. … Matt Kuchar and Jim Furyk previously have played with their fathers. This year they will be playing with their sons. … Woods is playing in Orlando for the first time since 2018. He has 10 victories as a pro in the Orlando area, eight at Bay Hill and two at Disney.

PGA TOUR

Last tournament: Robert Streb won the RSM Classic.

Next tournament: Sentry Tournament of Champions on Jan. 7-10.

FedEx Cup leader: Dustin Johnson.

EUROPEAN TOUR

Last week: Matt Fitzpatrick won the DP World Tour Championship.

Next tournament: End of season.

Race to Dubai winner: Lee Westwood.

OTHER TOURS

PGA Tour Latinoamerica: Puerta Plata Open, Playa Dorada GC, Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic. Defending champion: Cristobal Del Solar.

