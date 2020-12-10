On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Tim Weah scores 1st goal for Lille in Europa loss at Celtic

By The Associated Press
December 10, 2020 5:55 pm
< a min read
      

American forward Tim Weah scored his first goal for Lille in his first start this season, a 3-2 loss at Glasgow Celtic on Thursday night in the Europa League.

A son of 1995 FIFA Player of the Year and current Liberia President George Weah, Tim Weah tied it at 2 in the 71st minute with a 16-yard left foot shot after Shane Dufey’s headed clearance went to him following Yusuf Yazici’s free kick from a flank. David Turnbull regained the lead for Celtic in the 75th.

The 20-year-old Weah is in his second season with Lille. He was limited to three appearances last season because of a torn right hamstring.

He was making his first start of the season after 10 as a substitute, including three in the Europa League and seven in Ligue 1.

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

Lille finished second to AC Milan in Group H and advanced to the round of 32.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|6 ASHP Midyear 2020
12|7 VetsinTech Cybersecurity Palo Alto...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

The newest National Monument, the Medgar and Myrlie Evers Home in Mississippi, commemorates the legacies of two civil rights activists