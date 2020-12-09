Trending:
By The Associated Press
December 9, 2020 10:05 pm
1 min read
      
Wednesday

No. 1 Gonzaga (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 19.

No. 2 Baylor (3-0) vs. Stephen F. Austin. Next: Texas, Sunday.

No. 3 Iowa (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. Iowa St., Friday.

No. 4 Michigan St. (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. Oakland, Sunday.

No. 5 Kansas (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. Omaha, Friday.

No. 6 Illinois (4-1) did not play. Next: at Missouri, Saturday.

No. 7 Houston (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. UCF, Tuesday.

No. 8 Creighton (3-1) did not play. Next: vs. Nebraska, Friday.

No. 9 Villanova (4-1) did not play. Next: at Georgetown, Friday.

No. 10 Duke (2-2) did not play. Next: vs. Charleston Southern, Saturday.

No. 11 West Virginia (4-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 19 Richmond, Sunday.

No. 12 Tennessee (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Cincinnati, Saturday.

No. 13 Wisconsin (4-1) beat Rhode Island 73-62. Next: vs Northern Iowa, Wednesday, Dec. 16th.

No. 13 Texas (5-1) beat Texas St. 74-53. Next: at Baylor, Sunday.

No. 15 Virginia Tech (4-1) did not play. Next: vs. Clemson, Tuesday.

No. 16 North Carolina (3-2) did not play. Next: at No. 22 Ohio St., Saturday, Dec. 19.

No. 17 Texas Tech (5-1) beat Abilene Christian 51-44. Next: at Texas A&M-CC, Saturday.

No. 18 Virginia (3-1) did not play. Next: vs. William & Mary, Sunday.

No. 19 Richmond (4-0) beat Northern Iowa 78-69. Next: at No. 11 West Virginia, Sunday.

No. 20 Florida St. (2-0) beat Indiana 69-67, OT. Next: vs. Florida, Saturday.

No. 21 Rutgers (4-0) did not play. Next: at Maryland, Monday.

No. 22 Ohio St. (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. Cleveland St., Sunday.

No. 23 Arizona St. (3-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 24 San Diego St., Thursday.

No. 24 San Diego St. (4-0) did not play. Next: at No. 23 Arizona St., Thursday.

No. 25 Louisville (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. North Carolina St., Wednesday, Dec. 16th.

