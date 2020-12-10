Trending:
By The Associated Press
December 10, 2020 8:58 pm
1 min read
      
Thursday

No. 1 Stanford (3-0) did not play. Next: at California, Sunday.

No. 2 Lousiville (5-0) did not play. Next: vs North Carolina, Sunday.

No. 3 UConn (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. UMass Lowell, Saturday.

No. 4 NC State (5-0) did not play. Next: at Boston College, Sunday.

No. 5 South Carolina (4-1) did not play. Next: vs. Temple, Thursday, Dec. 17.

No. 6 Arizona (4-0) beat Arizona St 65-37. Next: Colorado, Friday, Dec. 18.

No. 7 Baylor (3-1) beat West Virginia 65-45. Next: Texas Tech, Monday.

No. 8 Oregon (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 15 Oregon St., Sunday.

No. 9 Kentucky (5-0) beat Marshall 79-45. Next: vs. Samford, Sunday.

No. 10 Texas A&M (4-0) at Little Rock. Next: vs. Abilene Christian, Sunday .

No. 11 UCLA (3-1) did not play. Next: at USC, Sunday.

No. 12 Mississippi St. (2-1) did not play. Next: vs. Troy, Monday.

No. 13 Arkansas (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. Central Arkansas, Sunday.

No. 14 Maryland (3-1) did not play. Next: at Rutgers, Monday.

No. 15 Indiana (2-1) did not play. Next: vs. Butler, Sunday.

No. 15 Oregon St. (3-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 8 Oregon, Sunday.

No. 17 Northwestern (1-0) beat Eastern Illinois 93-57. Next: Minnesota, Monday.

No. 18 Ohio St. (4-0) beat Miami (Ohio) 104-65. Next: vs. Saint Mary’s, Tuesday.

No. 19 Michigan (5-0) Did not play. Next: at Illinois, Saturday, Dec. 19.

No. 20 Syracuse (3-0) at Miami (Fla.). Next: vs. Binghamton, Sunday.

No. 21 Missouri St. (3-1) did not play. Next: at Missouri, Sunday.

No. 22 South Dakota St. (3-0) at Kansas St. Next: Bradley, Thursday, Dec. 17.

No. 23 Texas (4-1) did not play. Next: vs. Tennessee, Sunday.

No. 24 DePaul (1-2) did not play. Next: vs. Loyola Chicago, Sunday.

No. 25 Gonzaga (2-2) did not play. Next: vs. Montana, Sunday.

