On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Top 25 Fared

By The Associated Press
December 13, 2020 7:10 pm
1 min read
      

No. 1 Gonzaga (3-0) did not play.

No. 2 Baylor (4-0) beat Stephen F. Austin 83-52.

No. 3 Iowa (6-0) beat No. 16 North Carolina 93-80; beat Iowa St 105-77; beat N. Illinois 106-53.

No. 4 Michigan St. (6-0) beat Oakland, 109-91.

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

No. 5 Kansas (6-1) beat No. 8 Creighton 73-72; beat Omaha 95-50.

No. 6 Illinois (4-2) beat No. 10 Duke 83-68; lost to Missouri 81-78.

No. 7 Houston (4-0) did not play.

No. 8 Creighton (4-1) lost to No. 5 Kansas 73-72; beat Nebraska 98-74.

No. 9 Villanova (5-1) beat Georgetown 76-63.

No. 10 Duke (2-2) lost to No. 6 Illinois 83-68.

No. 11 West Virginia (6-1) beat North Texas 62-50; beat No. 19 Richmond 87-71.

No. 12 Tennessee (2-0) beat Colorado 56-47; Beat Cincinnati 65-56.

        Read more Sports News news.

No. 13 Wisconsin (4-1) beat Rhode Island 73-62.

No. 13 Texas (5-1) beat Texas State 74-53.

No. 15 Virginia Tech (4-1) lost to Penn St. 75-55.

No. 16 North Carolina (4-2) lost to No. 3 Iowa 93-80; Beat NC Central 73-67.

No. 17 Texas Tech (6-1) beat Abilene Christian 51-44; Beat Texas A&M CC 77-57.

No. 18 Virginia (3-1) did not play.

No. 19 Richmond (4-1) beat Wofford 77-72; beat Northern Iowa 78-69; lost to No. 11 West Virginia 87-71.

No. 20 Florida St. (3-0) beat Indiana 69-67, OT; Beat Florida 83-71.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

No. 21 Rutgers (4-0) beat Syracuse 79-69.

No. 22 Ohio St. (5-0) beat Notre Dame 90-85; beat Cleveland 67-61.

No. 23 Arizona State (4-2) lost to No. 24 San Diego St 80-68; beat Grand Canyon 71-70.

No. 24 San Diego State (5-0) beat No. 23 Arizona St 80-68.

No. 25 Louisville (4-0) did not play.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|13 Military Hiring Conference - Houston,...
12|14 Winter Simulation Conference 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary of the Air Force presents Cross to special tactics Airman