No. 1 Gonzaga (3-0) did not play.

No. 2 Baylor (4-0) beat Stephen F. Austin 83-52.

No. 3 Iowa (6-0) beat No. 16 North Carolina 93-80; beat Iowa St 105-77; beat N. Illinois 106-53.

No. 4 Michigan St. (6-0) beat Oakland, 109-91.

No. 5 Kansas (6-1) beat No. 8 Creighton 73-72; beat Omaha 95-50.

No. 6 Illinois (4-2) beat No. 10 Duke 83-68; lost to Missouri 81-78.

No. 7 Houston (4-0) did not play.

No. 8 Creighton (4-1) lost to No. 5 Kansas 73-72; beat Nebraska 98-74.

No. 9 Villanova (5-1) beat Georgetown 76-63.

No. 10 Duke (2-2) lost to No. 6 Illinois 83-68.

No. 11 West Virginia (6-1) beat North Texas 62-50; beat No. 19 Richmond 87-71.

No. 12 Tennessee (2-0) beat Colorado 56-47; Beat Cincinnati 65-56.

No. 13 Wisconsin (4-1) beat Rhode Island 73-62.

No. 13 Texas (5-1) beat Texas State 74-53.

No. 15 Virginia Tech (4-1) lost to Penn St. 75-55.

No. 16 North Carolina (4-2) lost to No. 3 Iowa 93-80; Beat NC Central 73-67.

No. 17 Texas Tech (6-1) beat Abilene Christian 51-44; Beat Texas A&M CC 77-57.

No. 18 Virginia (3-1) did not play.

No. 19 Richmond (4-1) beat Wofford 77-72; beat Northern Iowa 78-69; lost to No. 11 West Virginia 87-71.

No. 20 Florida St. (3-0) beat Indiana 69-67, OT; Beat Florida 83-71.

No. 21 Rutgers (4-0) beat Syracuse 79-69.

No. 22 Ohio St. (5-0) beat Notre Dame 90-85; beat Cleveland 67-61.

No. 23 Arizona State (4-2) lost to No. 24 San Diego St 80-68; beat Grand Canyon 71-70.

No. 24 San Diego State (5-0) beat No. 23 Arizona St 80-68.

No. 25 Louisville (4-0) did not play.

