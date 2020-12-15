On Air: On DoD with Jared Serbu
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Top 25 Fared

By The Associated Press
December 15, 2020 1:55 pm
1 min read
      
Tuesday

No. 1 Stanford (4-0) at Pacific. Next: at Southern Cal, Saturday.

No. 2 Louisville (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. Miami, Sunday, Dec. 20.

No. 3 UConn (1-0) at Seton Hall. Next: vs. Creighton, Thursday.

No. 4 NC State (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. Wake Forest, Thursday.

No. 5 South Carolina (4-1) did not play. Next: vs. Temple, Thursday.

No. 6 Arizona (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. Colorado, Friday.

No. 7 Baylor (4-1) did not play. Next: at Southern U, Wednesday.

No. 7 Oregon (5-0) did not play. Next: at Washington, Saturday.

No. 9 Kentucky (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. Wofford, Saturday.

No. 10 Texas A&M (6-0) Sam Houston St. Next: vs. Rice, Sunday.

No. 11 UCLA (4-1) did not play. Next: vs. California, Saturday.

No. 12 Arkansas (7-1) did not play. Next: at Little Rock, Saturday.

No. 13 Mississippi St. (3-1) did not play. Next: Southern U, Friday.

        Read more Sports News news.

No. 14 Maryland (4-1) did not play. Next: vs. James Madison, Saturday.

No. 15 Indiana (2-1) did not play. Next: vs. Nebraska, Sunday.

No. 16 Northwestern (2-0) did not play. Next: at Purdue, Thursday.

No. 17 Ohio St. (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. Iowa, Saturday.

No. 18 Syracuse (3-0) did not play. Next: at North Carolina, Thursday.

No. 19 Michigan (5-0) did not play. Next: at Illinois, Saturday.

No. 20 Missouri St. (4-1) did not play. Next: vs. South Dakota St, Saturday.

No. 21 Oregon St. (3-2) did not play. Next: at Washington St., Saturday.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

No. 22 Texas (4-1) did not play. Next: vs. Kansas, Thursday.

No. 23 South Florida (3-1) did not play. Next: at Memphis, Wednesday.

No. 24 DePaul (2-2) did not play. Next: vs. Kentucky, Wednesday.

No. 25 Gonzaga (3-2) did not play. Next: vs. Eastern Michigan, Sunday.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|14 Winter Simulation Conference 2020
12|14 DreamTX
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Initial distributions of COVID-19 vaccines arrive at Indian Health Service facilities