Tuesday

No. 1 Stanford (4-0) at Pacific. Next: at Southern Cal, Saturday.

No. 2 Louisville (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. Miami, Sunday, Dec. 20.

No. 3 UConn (1-0) at Seton Hall. Next: vs. Creighton, Thursday.

No. 4 NC State (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. Wake Forest, Thursday.

No. 5 South Carolina (4-1) did not play. Next: vs. Temple, Thursday.

No. 6 Arizona (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. Colorado, Friday.

No. 7 Baylor (4-1) did not play. Next: at Southern U, Wednesday.

No. 7 Oregon (5-0) did not play. Next: at Washington, Saturday.

No. 9 Kentucky (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. Wofford, Saturday.

No. 10 Texas A&M (6-0) Sam Houston St. Next: vs. Rice, Sunday.

No. 11 UCLA (4-1) did not play. Next: vs. California, Saturday.

No. 12 Arkansas (7-1) did not play. Next: at Little Rock, Saturday.

No. 13 Mississippi St. (3-1) did not play. Next: Southern U, Friday.

No. 14 Maryland (4-1) did not play. Next: vs. James Madison, Saturday.

No. 15 Indiana (2-1) did not play. Next: vs. Nebraska, Sunday.

No. 16 Northwestern (2-0) did not play. Next: at Purdue, Thursday.

No. 17 Ohio St. (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. Iowa, Saturday.

No. 18 Syracuse (3-0) did not play. Next: at North Carolina, Thursday.

No. 19 Michigan (5-0) did not play. Next: at Illinois, Saturday.

No. 20 Missouri St. (4-1) did not play. Next: vs. South Dakota St, Saturday.

No. 21 Oregon St. (3-2) did not play. Next: at Washington St., Saturday.

No. 22 Texas (4-1) did not play. Next: vs. Kansas, Thursday.

No. 23 South Florida (3-1) did not play. Next: at Memphis, Wednesday.

No. 24 DePaul (2-2) did not play. Next: vs. Kentucky, Wednesday.

No. 25 Gonzaga (3-2) did not play. Next: vs. Eastern Michigan, Sunday.

