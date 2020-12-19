On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
December 19, 2020 3:59 pm
Friday

No. 1 Stanford (5-0) at Southern Cal. Next: at No. 11 UCLA, Monday, Dec. 21.

No. 2 Louisville (5-0) did not play. Next: at Duke, Thursday, Dec. 31.

No. 3 UConn (4-0) beat Xavier 106-59. Next: vs. Villanova, Tuesday, Dec. 22.

No. 4 NC State (7-0) did not play. Next: at Georgia Tech, Thursday, Dec. 31.

No. 5 South Carolina (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. Ole Miss, Thursday, Dec. 31.

No. 6 Arizona (5-0) did not play. Next: at Utah, Sunday.

No. 7 Baylor (6-1) vs. McNeese St. Next: at TCU, Saturday, Jan. 2.

No. 7 Oregon (5-0) at Washington. Next: at Washington St., Monday, Dec. 21.

No. 9 Kentucky (7-1) beat Wofford 98-37. Next: vs. Arkansas, Thursday, Dec. 31.

No. 10 Texas A&M (7-0) did not play. Next: vs. Rice, Sunday.

No. 11 UCLA (4-1) vs. California. Next: vs. No. 1 Stanford, Monday, Dec. 21.

No. 12 Arkansas (7-1) at Little Rock. Next: vs. UAPB, Monday, Dec. 21.

No. 13 Mississippi St. (4-1) did not play. Next: vs. Central Arkansas, Sunday.

No. 14 Maryland (5-1) beat James Madison 101-59. Next: at Penn St., Thursday, Dec. 31.

No. 15 Indiana (2-2) did not play. Next: vs. Nebraska, Sunday.

No. 16 Northwestern (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Eastern, Tuesday.

No. 17 Ohio St. (4-0) did not play. Next: at Maryland, Wednesday.

No. 18 Syracuse (3-1) did not play. Next: at Boston College, Sunday.

No. 19 Michigan (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. Penn St., Wednesday, Dec. 23.

No. 20 Missouri St. (4-2) lost to South Dakota St. 60-52. Next: at Evansville, Friday, Jan. 1.

No. 21 Oregon St. (3-2) at Washington St. Next: at Washington, Monday, Dec. 21.

No. 22 Texas (5-1) did not play. Next: at Kansas State, Monday, Dec. 21.

No. 23 South Florida (4-1) did not play. Next: at Cincinnati, Tuesday.

No. 24 DePaul (3-2) vs. Georgetown. Next: at Creighton, Tuesday, Dec. 22.

No. 25 Gonzaga (3-2) did not play. Next: vs. Eastern Michigan, Sunday.

