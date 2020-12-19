On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
No. 1 Gonzaga (4-0) beat No. 3 Iowa 99-88. Next: vs. Northwestern St., Monday, Dec. 21.

No. 2 Baylor (4-0) at Kansas State. Next: vs. UAPB, Monday, Dec. 21.

No. 3 Iowa (6-1) lost to No. 1 Gonzaga 99-88. Next: vs. Purdue, Tuesday, Dec. 22.

No. 4 Michigan St. (6-0) did not play. Next: at Northwestern, Sunday.

No. 5 Kansas (7-1) did not play. Next: at No. 8 West Virginia, Tuesday, Dec. 22.

No. 6 Houston (4-0) at Alabama. Next: vs. Alcorn St., Sunday.

No. 7 Villanova (6-1) at St. Joseph’s. Next: at Marquette, Wednesday, Dec. 23.

No. 8 West Virginia (7-1) did not play. Next: at No. 5 Kansas, Tuesday, Dec. 22.

No. 9 Creighton (5-2) did not play. Next: at UConn, Sunday.

No. 10 Tennessee (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. Western Kentucky, Tuesday, Dec. 22.

No. 11 Texas (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. Oklahoma St., Sunday.

No. 12 Wisconsin (6-1) beat No. 23 Louisville 85-48. Next: vs. Nebraska, Tuesday, Dec. 22.

No. 13 Illinois (5-2) did not play. Next: at No. 19 Rutgers, Sunday.

No. 14 Texas Tech (6-2) did not play. Next: at Oklahoma, Tuesday, Dec. 22.

No. 15 Florida St. (4-0) vs. UCF. Next: vs. Gardner-Webb, Monday, Dec. 21.

No. 16 Missouri (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. Bradley, Tuesday.

No. 17 Virginia (3-1) did not play. Next: vs. William & Mary, Tuesday, Dec. 22.

No. 18 San Diego St. (5-1) did not play. Next: at St. Mary’s, Tuesday, Dec 22.

No. 19 Rutgers (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 13 Illinois, Sunday.

No. 20 Ohio St. (5-1) vs. North Carolina. Next: vs. Rutgers, Wednesday, Dec. 23.

No. 21 Duke (3-2) did not play. Next: vs. Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Dec. 29.

No. 22 North Carolina (5-2) beat Kentucky 75-63. Next: at North Carolina St., Tuesday, Dec. 22.

No. 23 Louisville (4-1) lost to No. 12 Wisconsin 85-48. Next: at Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Dec. 22.

No. 24 Clemson (5-1) did not play. Next: at Morehead St., Tuesday, Dec. 22.

No. 25 Michigan (6-0)did not play. Next: at Nebraska, Friday, Dec. 25.

