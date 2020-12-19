On Air: Panel Discussions
December 19, 2020
No. 1 Stanford (6-0) beat Southern Cal 80-60. Next: at No. 11 UCLA, Monday.

No. 2 Louisville (5-0) did not play. Next: at Duke, Thursday, Dec. 31.

No. 3 UConn (4-0) beat Xavier 106-59. Next: vs. Villanova, Tuesday.

No. 4 NC State (7-0) did not play. Next: at Georgia Tech, Thursday, Dec. 31.

No. 5 South Carolina (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. Ole Miss, Thursday, Dec. 31.

No. 6 Arizona (5-0) did not play. Next: at Utah, Sunday.

No. 7 Baylor (7-1) beat McNeese St. 117-24. Next: at TCU, Saturday, Jan. 2.

No. 7 Oregon (6-0) beat Washington 73-49. Next: at Washington St., Monday.

No. 9 Kentucky (7-1) beat Wofford 98-37. Next: vs. Arkansas, Thursday, Dec. 31.

No. 10 Texas A&M (7-0) did not play. Next: vs. Rice, Sunday.

No. 11 UCLA (5-1) beat California 71-37. Next: vs. No. 1 Stanford, Monday.

No. 12 Arkansas (8-1) beat Little Rock 80-70. Next: vs. UAPB, Monday.

No. 13 Mississippi St. (4-1) did not play. Next: vs. Central Arkansas, Sunday.

No. 14 Maryland (5-1) beat James Madison 101-59. Next: at Penn St., Thursday, Dec. 31.

No. 15 Indiana (2-2) did not play. Next: vs. Nebraska, Sunday.

No. 16 Northwestern (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Eastern, Tuesday.

No. 17 Ohio St. (4-0) did not play. Next: at Maryland, Wednesday.

No. 18 Syracuse (3-1) did not play. Next: at Boston College, Sunday.

No. 19 Michigan (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. Penn St., Wednesday.

No. 20 Missouri St. (4-2) lost to South Dakota St. 60-52. Next: at Evansville, Friday, Jan. 1.

No. 21 Oregon St. (3-3) lost to Washington St. 61-55. Next: at Washington, Monday.

No. 22 Texas (5-1) did not play. Next: at Kansas State, Monday.

No. 23 South Florida (4-1) did not play. Next: at Cincinnati, Tuesday.

No. 24 DePaul (4-2) beat Georgetown 72-54. Next: at Creighton, Tuesday.

No. 25 Gonzaga (3-2) did not play. Next: vs. Eastern Michigan, Sunday.

