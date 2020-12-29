On Air: GolfDMV
No. 1 Stanford (7-0) did not play. Next: at No. 6 Arizona, Friday.

No. 2 Louisville (5-0) did not play. Next: at Virginia, Sunday.

No. 3 NC State (8-0) did not play. Next: at Georgia Tech, Thursday.

No. 4 UConn (6-0) beat No. 18 DePaul 75-52. Next: at No. 7 Baylor, Thursday, Jan. 7.

No. 5 South Carolina (5-1) did not play. Next: at Alabama, Monday, Jan. 4.

No. 6 Arizona (7-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 1 Stanford, Friday.

No. 7 Baylor (7-1) did not play. Next: at TCU, Saturday.

No. 8 Oregon (7-0) did not play. Next: vs. USC, Friday.

No. 9 Texas A&M (9-0) did not play. Next: vs. Tennessee, Thursday.

No. 10 Arkansas (9-1) did not play. Next: at No. 13 Kentucky, Thursday.

No. 11 UCLA (5-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 8 Oregon, Sunday.

No. 12 Mississippi St. (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. Georgia, Thursday.

No. 13 Kentucky (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 10 Arkansas, Thursday.

No. 14 Maryland (5-1) did not play. Next: at Penn St., Thursday.

No. 15 Northwestern (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 16 Michigan, Sunday.

No. 16 Michigan (5-0) did not play. Next: No. 15 Northwestern, Sunday.

No. 17 Ohio St. (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. Penn St, Monday, Jan. 4.

No. 18 DePaul (5-3) lost to No. 4 UConn 75-52. Next: at Marquette, Sunday.

No. 19 Texas (7-1) beat Lamar 77-49. Next: vs. Iowa St., Sunday.

No. 20 Indiana (4-2) did not play. Next: vs. Illinois, Thursday.

No. 21 South Florida (5-1) did not play. Next: at Tulsa, Wednesday.

No. 22 Syracuse (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. North Carolina, Thursday.

No. 23 Gonzaga (6-2) did not play. Next: at Pepperdine, Wednesday.

No. 24 Missouri St. (4-2) did not play. Next: at N. Iowa, Friday.

No. 25 Michigan St (7-0) did not play. Next: at Purdue, Sunday.

