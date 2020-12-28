Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Toronto Raptors to face the Philadelphia 76ers in division play

By The Associated Press
December 28, 2020 3:05 am
< a min read
      

Toronto Raptors (0-2, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (2-1, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto heads to Philadelphia for an Atlantic Division matchup Tuesday.

Philadelphia finished 43-30 overall and 11-5 in Atlantic Division action during the 2019-20 season. The 76ers averaged 110.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 108.4 last season.

        Insight by NEC Corporation: Learn how TSA is working with the mission areas to make sure the agency's technology infrastructure can handle new and emerging capabilities like touchless document readers and edge computing capabilities in this free webinar.

Toronto went 9-5 in Atlantic Division games and 27-9 on the road during the 2019-20 season. The Raptors averaged 112.8 points per game last season, 46.8 in the paint, 19.5 off of turnovers and 18.8 on fast breaks.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: 76ers: None listed.

Raptors: Patrick McCaw: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|31 Cyber Security Awareness Month 2020:...
12|31 govDelivery Advanced Bulletin Training...
12|31 Microsoft Innovative Educator Training:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt will be first female commanding officer of an aircraft carrier