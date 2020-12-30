Trending:
Trammell carries Seattle over Portland 84-68

By The Associated Press
December 30, 2020 11:36 pm
SEATTLE (AP) — Darrion Trammell had 25 points and 13 assists as Seattle defeated Portland 84-68 on Wednesday night.

Riley Grigsby added 22 points and 10 rebounds for Seattle (6-5). Jared Pearre had 18 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks . Kobe Williamson added seven rebounds.

Seattle scored 41 first-half points, a season high for the team, and also finished with a season-best 22 assists.

Ahmed Ali had 19 points for the Pilots (6-3). Latrell Jones added 17 points. Isiah Dasher had 12 points.

Seattle also defeated Portland 84-72 on Nov. 25.

