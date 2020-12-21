Trammell, Seattle visit Cal

Seattle (5-4) vs. Cal (4-4)

Haas Pavilion, Berkeley, California; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Darrion Trammell and Seattle will battle Matt Bradley and Cal. The sophomore Trammell has scored 25 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 16 over his last five games. Bradley, a junior, is averaging 15.2 points over the last five games.

SENIOR STUDS: Cal’s Ryan Betley, Grant Anticevich and Makale Foreman have collectively scored 42 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 47 percent of all Golden Bears scoring over the last five games.DOMINANT DARRION: Trammell has connected on 33.3 percent of the 42 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 23 over the last five games. He’s also made 86 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Seattle has lost its last three road games, scoring 56 points, while allowing 77 per game.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Golden Bears have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Redhawks. Cal has an assist on 46 of 77 field goals (59.7 percent) across its past three outings while Seattle has assists on 36 of 79 field goals (45.6 percent) during its past three games.

BALL SECURITY: The diligent Seattle offense has turned the ball over on 15.4 percent of its possessions, the 27th-best mark in Division I. 21.4 percent of all Cal possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Golden Bears are ranked 252nd, nationally).

