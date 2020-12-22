Trice lifts Old Dominion over Virginia Wesleyan 77-57

On Air: Amtower Off-Center
By The Associated Press
December 22, 2020 9:17 pm
< a min read
      

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Austin Trice had a career-high 27 points plus 12 rebounds as Old Dominion romped past Virginia Wesleyan 77-57 on Tuesday night.

Trice hit 12 of 16 shots.

Kalu Ezikpe had 15 points for Old Dominion (4-2). Joe Reece added 10 points and seven rebounds. Xavier Green had eight assists and six rebounds.

Lamont Steward had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Blue Marlins.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

