Troy 61, Central Baptist College 44

CENTRAL BAPTIST COLLEGE (0-2)
Hudson 3-9 1-2 7, Brimble 0-3 0-0 0, Johnson 0-8 4-4 4, Parker 2-7 0-0 6, Wolfe 1-3 7-8 9, Robinson 3-9 6-11 12, Bradshaw 1-1 0-0 2, Whitfield 0-2 0-0 0, Adams 1-1 1-2 4, Butler 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 11-44 19-29 44.
TROY (3-3)
Burnett 2-5 3-4 7, Stampley 4-6 0-0 8, Z.Williams 3-4 6-10 13, Miles 2-6 0-0 4, Punter 2-3 3-4 7, Woods 4-10 1-2 10, Waters 0-2 5-5 5, D.Williams 1-5 0-0 3, Mendes 0-1 0-4 0, Turner 0-2 2-2 2, Bryant 0-2 0-0 0, Pantophlet 0-0 2-2 2, Fletcher 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-47 22-33 61.
Halftime_Troy 35-24. 3-Point Goals_Central Baptist College 3-16 (Parker 2-7, Adams 1-1, Whitfield 0-1, Brimble 0-3, Johnson 0-4), Troy 3-17 (Z.Williams 1-1, D.Williams 1-4, Woods 1-4, Fletcher 0-1, Stampley 0-1, Turner 0-1, Waters 0-1, Burnett 0-2, Miles 0-2). Fouled Out_Whitfield. Rebounds_Central Baptist College 31 (Robinson 8), Troy 35 (Mendes 10). Assists_Central Baptist College 5 (Robinson 3), Troy 8 (Z.Williams, Mendes 2). Total Fouls_Central Baptist College 24, Troy 23. A_801 (5,200).
