On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Troy 61, Central Baptist College 44

By The Associated Press
December 13, 2020 6:57 pm
< a min read
      

CENTRAL BAPTIST COLLEGE (0-2)

Hudson 3-9 1-2 7, Brimble 0-3 0-0 0, Johnson 0-8 4-4 4, Parker 2-7 0-0 6, Wolfe 1-3 7-8 9, Robinson 3-9 6-11 12, Bradshaw 1-1 0-0 2, Whitfield 0-2 0-0 0, Adams 1-1 1-2 4, Butler 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 11-44 19-29 44.

TROY (3-3)

Burnett 2-5 3-4 7, Stampley 4-6 0-0 8, Z.Williams 3-4 6-10 13, Miles 2-6 0-0 4, Punter 2-3 3-4 7, Woods 4-10 1-2 10, Waters 0-2 5-5 5, D.Williams 1-5 0-0 3, Mendes 0-1 0-4 0, Turner 0-2 2-2 2, Bryant 0-2 0-0 0, Pantophlet 0-0 2-2 2, Fletcher 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-47 22-33 61.

Halftime_Troy 35-24. 3-Point Goals_Central Baptist College 3-16 (Parker 2-7, Adams 1-1, Whitfield 0-1, Brimble 0-3, Johnson 0-4), Troy 3-17 (Z.Williams 1-1, D.Williams 1-4, Woods 1-4, Fletcher 0-1, Stampley 0-1, Turner 0-1, Waters 0-1, Burnett 0-2, Miles 0-2). Fouled Out_Whitfield. Rebounds_Central Baptist College 31 (Robinson 8), Troy 35 (Mendes 10). Assists_Central Baptist College 5 (Robinson 3), Troy 8 (Z.Williams, Mendes 2). Total Fouls_Central Baptist College 24, Troy 23. A_801 (5,200).

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|13 Military Hiring Conference - Houston,...
12|14 Winter Simulation Conference 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary of the Air Force presents Cross to special tactics Airman