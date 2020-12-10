Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Troy 62, North Alabama 57

By The Associated Press
December 10, 2020 9:25 pm
< a min read
      

TROY (2-3)

Stampley 4-11 0-0 8, Waters 4-8 10-10 20, Z.Williams 6-11 1-2 13, Miles 1-5 2-2 4, Punter 1-4 0-0 3, D.Williams 1-8 0-0 3, Woods 4-9 0-2 10, Turner 0-1 1-2 1, Mendes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-57 14-18 62.

NORTH ALABAMA (2-1)

James 4-6 2-2 11, Littles 3-6 0-2 6, Youngblood 3-9 2-4 9, Blackmon 4-15 2-3 11, Breeland 0-2 0-0 0, Brown 1-7 2-2 5, Chatman 3-5 0-0 6, Soucie 2-3 0-0 4, Matic 1-2 2-2 5. Totals 21-55 10-15 57.

Halftime_Troy 38-25. 3-Point Goals_Troy 6-25 (Waters 2-3, Woods 2-4, Punter 1-2, D.Williams 1-7, Turner 0-1, Z.Williams 0-1, Miles 0-3, Stampley 0-4), North Alabama 5-27 (Matic 1-2, James 1-3, Brown 1-5, Youngblood 1-5, Blackmon 1-10, Breeland 0-1, Chatman 0-1). Fouled Out_James. Rebounds_Troy 38 (Z.Williams 13), North Alabama 32 (Youngblood 8). Assists_Troy 8 (Z.Williams, Punter, D.Williams 2), North Alabama 9 (Littles, Soucie 3). Total Fouls_Troy 17, North Alabama 19. A_312 (4,000).

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|6 ASHP Midyear 2020
12|7 VetsinTech Cybersecurity Palo Alto...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

The newest National Monument, the Medgar and Myrlie Evers Home in Mississippi, commemorates the legacies of two civil rights activists