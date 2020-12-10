Troy 62, North Alabama 57

TROY (2-3)
Stampley 4-11 0-0 8, Waters 4-8 10-10 20, Z.Williams 6-11 1-2 13, Miles 1-5 2-2 4, Punter 1-4 0-0 3, D.Williams 1-8 0-0 3, Woods 4-9 0-2 10, Turner 0-1 1-2 1, Mendes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-57 14-18 62.
NORTH ALABAMA (2-1)
James 4-6 2-2 11, Littles 3-6 0-2 6, Youngblood 3-9 2-4 9, Blackmon 4-15 2-3 11, Breeland 0-2 0-0 0, Brown 1-7 2-2 5, Chatman 3-5 0-0 6, Soucie 2-3 0-0 4, Matic 1-2 2-2 5. Totals 21-55 10-15 57.
Halftime_Troy 38-25. 3-Point Goals_Troy 6-25 (Waters 2-3, Woods 2-4, Punter 1-2, D.Williams 1-7, Turner 0-1, Z.Williams 0-1, Miles 0-3, Stampley 0-4), North Alabama 5-27 (Matic 1-2, James 1-3, Brown 1-5, Youngblood 1-5, Blackmon 1-10, Breeland 0-1, Chatman 0-1). Fouled Out_James. Rebounds_Troy 38 (Z.Williams 13), North Alabama 32 (Youngblood 8). Assists_Troy 8 (Z.Williams, Punter, D.Williams 2), North Alabama 9 (Littles, Soucie 3). Total Fouls_Troy 17, North Alabama 19. A_312 (4,000).
