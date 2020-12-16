Trending:
Troy 79, Samford 71

By The Associated Press
December 16, 2020 9:39 pm
SAMFORD (2-3)

Henderson 0-0 1-2 1, Gordon 6-13 2-6 16, Guess 8-17 2-4 18, Maitre 1-4 0-0 3, Vail 0-0 0-0 0, Parks 3-7 2-2 8, Staton-McCray 2-6 1-2 6, Chambers 2-6 0-0 5, Tryon 3-4 0-1 6, Dye 2-5 0-0 4, Davis 1-2 0-0 2, Rillie 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-65 8-17 71.

TROY (4-3)

Stampley 5-12 5-6 17, Waters 4-5 13-14 21, Z.Williams 4-9 11-15 20, Miles 1-3 2-4 4, Punter 1-4 2-2 5, D.Williams 1-10 3-3 5, Woods 1-7 0-0 2, Burnett 2-8 0-0 5, Turner 0-2 0-0 0, Mendes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-60 36-44 79.

Halftime_Troy 47-40. 3-Point Goals_Samford 5-23 (Gordon 2-6, Maitre 1-3, Staton-McCray 1-4, Chambers 1-5, Guess 0-1, Parks 0-1, Dye 0-3), Troy 5-26 (Stampley 2-4, Punter 1-3, Z.Williams 1-3, Burnett 1-5, Miles 0-1, Woods 0-4, D.Williams 0-6). Fouled Out_Gordon. Rebounds_Samford 35 (Guess 13), Troy 43 (Z.Williams 13). Assists_Samford 14 (Guess 4), Troy 10 (Z.Williams 4). Total Fouls_Samford 30, Troy 15. A_897 (5,200).

