Troy 88, Carver 35

CARVER (0-17)
Coley 2-6 0-0 4, Scott 4-12 0-0 10, Auguste 1-7 0-0 3, Hepburn 1-4 0-0 2, Sims 0-5 2-2 2, Ferrell 2-11 0-0 4, Dubose 2-8 0-0 4, Ervin 1-3 1-2 3, Mayuen 1-4 0-0 3, Iverson 0-0 0-2 0, Hanna 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-60 3-6 35.
TROY (5-4)
Burnett 1-3 1-2 3, Stampley 5-6 5-6 16, Z.Williams 5-6 5-6 15, Miles 3-5 0-0 6, Punter 2-7 1-2 5, D.Williams 3-10 1-2 8, Woods 6-11 1-2 13, Turner 3-4 0-0 6, Pantophlet 3-3 0-0 6, Bryant 2-7 0-0 5, Mendes 1-1 0-0 2, Fletcher 0-1 0-0 0, O’Brien 1-2 0-2 3. Totals 35-66 14-22 88.
Halftime_Troy 43-15. 3-Point Goals_Carver 4-17 (Scott 2-7, Mayuen 1-3, Auguste 1-4, Ervin 0-1, Ferrell 0-1, Sims 0-1), Troy 4-20 (O’Brien 1-1, Stampley 1-2, D.Williams 1-3, Bryant 1-4, Burnett 0-1, Fletcher 0-1, Z.Williams 0-1, Woods 0-1, Miles 0-2, Punter 0-4). Rebounds_Carver 27 (Ferrell 7), Troy 50 (Stampley 17). Assists_Carver 9 (Sims 4), Troy 15 (Z.Williams, D.Williams 3). Total Fouls_Carver 16, Troy 9. A_820 (5,200).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments