On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Troy squares off against Central Baptist

By The Associated Press
December 12, 2020 6:45 am
< a min read
      

Central Baptist vs. Troy (2-3)

Trojan Arena, Troy, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Troy Trojans will be taking on the Mustangs of NAIA member Central Baptist. Troy is coming off a 62-57 win over North Alabama in its most recent game.

FAB FRESHMEN: Troy’s Zay Williams, Kam Woods and Nick Stampley have combined to account for 52 percent of all Trojans scoring this season.ROCK-SOLID ROBINSON: Kelvin Robinson has connected on 66.7 percent of the three 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 83.3 percent of his free throws this season.

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

DID YOU KNOW: Troy went 2-7 overall when facing out-of-conference competition last season. The Trojans offense put up 66 points per contest across those nine games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|13 Military Hiring Conference - Houston,...
12|14 Winter Simulation Conference 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

The newest National Monument, the Medgar and Myrlie Evers Home in Mississippi, commemorates the legacies of two civil rights activists