Tryon, Staton-McCray carry Samford past Covenant 97-73

By The Associated Press
December 1, 2020 10:38 pm
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP) — Jacob Tryon had 17 points to lead five Samford players in double figures as the Bulldogs easily beat Covenant 97-73 on Tuesday night.

A.J. Staton-McCray added 15 points for the Bulldogs. Logan Dye chipped in 14, Richardson Maitre scored 14 and Christian Guess had 12.

Chris Barnette had 20 points for the Scots. Luke Touliatos added 18 points and Will Crumly had 14 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

