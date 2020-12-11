Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Tucker lifts Coll. Of Charleston past SC State 90-63

By The Associated Press
December 11, 2020 10:13 pm
< a min read
      

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Brenden Tucker had 16 points off the bench to lead College of Charleston to a 90-63 win over South Carolina State on Friday night.

Brevin Galloway had 13 points for College of Charleston (2-3). Zep Jasper added 12 points and six rebounds. Payton Willis had 11 points.

Floyd Rideau,Jr. had 16 points for the Bulldogs (0-6). Trushaun Moorer added 11 points. Omar Croskey had 11 points.

___

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|7 VetsinTech Cybersecurity Palo Alto...
12|9 Wildfire Management
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

The newest National Monument, the Medgar and Myrlie Evers Home in Mississippi, commemorates the legacies of two civil rights activists