Tuesday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
December 29, 2020 9:29 pm
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Brentsville 60, Warren County 46

Central – Wise 58, Lee High 54

Courtland 64, Spotsylvania 33

Dominion 76, Heritage (Leesburg) 48

Eastside 59, Twin Springs 48

Fluvanna 75, Louisa 53

J.I. Burton 63, Rye Cove 54

Loudoun County 73, Lightridge 30

Loudoun Valley 50, Independence 35

Nansemond-Suffolk 70, Norfolk Christian School 65

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Louisa 70, Fluvanna 42

Nansemond-Suffolk 55, Norfolk Christian School 23

Thomas Walker 53, Castlewood 13

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

